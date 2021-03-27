Celtics vs. Bucks highlights: Jayson Tatum, Rob Williams lead C's to victory

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Justin Leger
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Highlights: Tatum, Time Lord lead C's to victory over Bucks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

 

The Boston Celtics looked like a different team in their rematch vs. the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.

After falling in Wednesday's matchup 121-119, the C's fired on all cylinders. It all started with Robert Williams, who thrived in his fourth career start, Time Lord posted a stat line of seven points, nine rebounds, six assists, five blocks, and two steals. He was +19 on the floor.

The Celtics were deadly from 3-point range in the victory, drilling 22 of their 47 attempts from beyond the arc. Jayson Tatum led the way with 34 points while going 4-for-7 from 3. Marcus Smart was red-hot from deep, tallying 23 points while hitting 7 of his 10 3s.

Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown made an impact as well with 21 and 18 points respectively.

Here's a recap of the C's win:

 

FINAL SCORE: Celtics 122, Bucks 114

BOX SCORE

CELTICS' RECORD: 22-23

Celtics vs. Bucks highlights

Make way for Jayson Tatum:

Kemba Walker does it himself:

Tatum at it again:

Tacko throws down the alley-oop:

Time Lord grabs the board, Marcus Smart drills the 3:

Time Lord's block leads to the Jays connection:

Jaylen Brown and the C's getting hot from 3:

Time Lord with the "exclamation point":

Tatum spin cycle:

Welcome to Boston, Moe Wagner:

UP NEXT:

Saturday, March 27 at 9 p.m. ET at Oklahoma City Thunder

Recommended Stories