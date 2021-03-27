Celtics vs. Bucks highlights: Jayson Tatum, Rob Williams lead C's to victory
Highlights: Tatum, Time Lord lead C's to victory over Bucks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The Boston Celtics looked like a different team in their rematch vs. the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.
After falling in Wednesday's matchup 121-119, the C's fired on all cylinders. It all started with Robert Williams, who thrived in his fourth career start, Time Lord posted a stat line of seven points, nine rebounds, six assists, five blocks, and two steals. He was +19 on the floor.
The Celtics were deadly from 3-point range in the victory, drilling 22 of their 47 attempts from beyond the arc. Jayson Tatum led the way with 34 points while going 4-for-7 from 3. Marcus Smart was red-hot from deep, tallying 23 points while hitting 7 of his 10 3s.
Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown made an impact as well with 21 and 18 points respectively.
Here's a recap of the C's win:
FINAL SCORE: Celtics 122, Bucks 114
CELTICS' RECORD: 22-23
Celtics vs. Bucks highlights
Make way for Jayson Tatum:
Tatum ➡️ the hoop#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/IlRAKHlR83
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 26, 2021
Kemba Walker does it himself:
Kemba: 🔥 start#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/xaFSprGQsE
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 27, 2021
Tatum at it again:
Tatum hanging out around (and on) the rim a lot tonight#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/XYvADJCL36
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 27, 2021
Tacko throws down the alley-oop:
🌮🌮🌮#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/n6IXjUH7o3
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 27, 2021
Time Lord grabs the board, Marcus Smart drills the 3:
Rob rebound. Smart 3. Beautiful.#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/oT0CIMWABr
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 27, 2021
Time Lord's block leads to the Jays connection:
Time Lord said nope. Then the Jays said yep. #Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/l74z4ATHqp
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 27, 2021
Jaylen Brown and the C's getting hot from 3:
"They are at the circus right now!"#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/TYyqlQQOPV
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 27, 2021
Time Lord with the "exclamation point":
🗣️TIME LORD TIME#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/CW6GFNMSLI
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 27, 2021
Tatum spin cycle:
Tatum: SPIN MOVE#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/8vciFQ9InM
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 27, 2021
Welcome to Boston, Moe Wagner:
MO MONEY NO PROBLEMS#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/pfPMdW6fkR
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 27, 2021
UP NEXT:
Saturday, March 27 at 9 p.m. ET at Oklahoma City Thunder