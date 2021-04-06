Celtics vs. 76ers: How to watch, TV channel and live stream

Jacob Camenker
·2 min read
How to watch Time Lord square off against Joel Embiid in C's-76ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics are back at the .500 mark after back-to-back wins against the Houston Rockets and the Charlotte Hornets.

But as they continue their seven-game homestand, they're set to get their biggest test yet. The Philadelphia 76ers are coming to town and with Joel Embiid healthy, the C's are going to have their work cut out for them in this one.

The 76ers sport a 34-16 record this season and are just a half of a game back of the Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference standings. Doc Rivers has done a great job getting the most out of this Sixers squad and has had Embiid playing at an MVP level.

Forsberg: Just how good has Time Lord been with extra playing time?

Embiid is averaging a career-high 29.8 points per game along with 11.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game. Against the Celtics this year, he has averaged 40 points and 10.5 boards per game. Nothing the team has thrown at Embiid has slowed him down.

That's why Robert Williams' presence will be important in this one. Since the beginning of March, the Time Lord has averaged 11.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 2.7 blocks per game for the Celtics. He'll need to be at his best to defend the strong and athletic Embiid who can do a lot of damage from the perimeter.

If Williams can pass the test, the C's may stand a chance of beating the 76ers, even without Evan Fournier, who is out due to the NBA's health and safety protocols. If he can't, then it could be another long night of Celtics fans watching Embiid score at will as he has done against many opponents throughout the course of the season.

Evan Fournier's absence highlights Celtics' brutal luck with COVID

When: Tuesday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC Sports Boston

Live streamNBC Sports Boston or the MyTeams App

Be sure to tune into NBC Sports Boston at 6:30 p.m. for "Celtics Pregame Live" presented by TD Bank. We will have complete coverage after the final buzzer with "Celtics Postgame Live" presented by Your New England Ford Dealers. You can watch both shows on the MyTeams App or by clicking here.

