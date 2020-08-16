Celtics vs. 76ers predictions: Roundup of expert picks for NBA playoff series

The 2020 NBA playoffs begin Monday, and everybody has predictions for how the action will unfold.

The league's restart in the Orlando bubble has been a tremendous success so far, and now there's just 16 teams remaining in the pursuit of the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Round 1 will see two historic rivals, the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers, square off in the playoffs for the first time since the 2018 Eastern Conference semifinals. The C's have won four consecutive playoff series against the Sixers, and it's hard to bet on that streak ending in 2020.

The biggest reason for that is the absence of Sixers point guard Ben Simmons. He left the bubble a few weeks ago to undergo knee surgery and is out indefinitely. Losing a player capable of tallying a triple-double on any night is a huge setback for Philly.

The 76ers will need All-Star center Joel Embiid to perform at an elite level for Philly to have a chance at winning this series. The Celtics don't have a ton of depth at center and no defensive stopper at the position to combat Embiid, but they've still done a pretty good job limiting his effectiveness. Embiid scored 21.3 points per game in three matchups versus the C's during the regular season. He also shot just 39.1 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from 3-point range -- well below his season averages.

The Celtics played well in the seeding games with a 5-3 record and enter the playoffs with a mostly healthy roster. They are the only team in the league with three players averaging 20-plus points per game, and that scoring depth should be too much for the Sixers to overcome, especially without Simmons' elite defense.

Here's a roundup of expert predictions for the Celtics vs. Sixers first-round playoff series.

Kendrick Perkins: Celtics in six games

Zach Lowe, ESPN: Celtics in five

Tim MacMahon, ESPN: Celtics in six

Dave McMenamin, ESPN: Celtics in five

Chris Broussard, FOX Sports: Celtics in six

Eric Koreen, The Athletic: Celtics in five

Sporting News: Celtics in five

FiveThirtyEight: Celtics have 71 percent chance to advance

Andy Bailey, Bleacher Report: Celtics over Sixers

















Celtics vs. 76ers predictions: Roundup of expert picks for NBA playoff series originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston