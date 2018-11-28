Celtics are very, very high on Anthony Davis, according to Mike Gorman originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

We've heard the Anthony Davis-to-Boston rumblings. We've speculated what the Celtics would have to give up in a blockbuster trade.

But how do the C's really feel about the New Orleans Pelicans superstar?

Longtime Celtics broadcaster Mike Gorman offered some compelling insight into that question Wednesday during an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Toucher & Rich."

"Anthony Davis is a once-in-a-generation player who I know the Celtics feel -- I think (president of basketball operations) Danny (Ainge) would tell you probably -- that this is the best player in the league," Gorman said.

Davis has never won an NBA MVP award, but it's hard to argue with that assessment. The 25-year-old puts up absurd offensive numbers -- he's currently averaging 27 points, 12.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game -- and is one of the top five defenders in the league.

The one snag for the C's: Unless they give up Kyrie Irving in a return package, they can't trade for Davis until this offseason due to the "Rose Rule."

Gorman believes the Pelicans may not be interested in Irving anyway, instead coveting Boston's wealth of draft picks and young players -- namely Jayson Tatum -- to kick-start a rebuild.

Parting with Tatum would be a tough pill for the Celtics to swallow, but as Gorman points out, "if you're going after the best player in the league, then everybody's got to be eligible to be traded."

That means it's up to Ainge and Co. to devise a package that would entice New Orleans to part with its franchise cornerstone, who is under contract until 2020. Yet Gorman believes Boston is very much interested in exploring a deal.

"That's going to be difficult for the Celtics to come up with a combination that makes everybody happy, but I can tell you, I know the Celtics ... really would like to see Anthony Davis in a Boston uniform."

