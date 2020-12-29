Celtics' updated cap situation after reportedly exercising three team options

Celtics' cap outlook after reportedly exercising three team options originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics are taking care of some expected but important business.

The Celtics will exercise their team options for big men Robert Williams and Grant Williams and wing Romeo Langford ahead of Tuesday's deadline, former NBA executive Ryan McDonough reported Tuesday.

Boston's moves keep all three players under team control on their rookie deals through the 2021-22 season. Robert Williams is set to become a free agent in 2022, while Grant Williams and Langford have team options in 2022-23 before hitting free agency in 2023.

Each player has the potential to make an impact with the Celtics. Robert Williams, the team's first-round draft pick in 2018, played 22 quality minutes Sunday against the Indiana Pacers and can carve out a spot in the frontcourt rotation if he finds some consistency. Grant Williams appeared to earn Brad Stevens' trust by getting playoff minutes as a rookie and can be a spark plug on the second unit.

Langford is out until at least January with a wrist injury and hasn't been able to stay healthy since Boston drafted him at No. 14 overall in 2019, but he's still just 21 years old and could give the C's some wing depth once he returns to action.

The Celtics now have most of their roster locked up through 2022, as Daniel Theis, Jeff Teague, Semi Ojeleye and Javonte Green are the only non-two-way players set to hit free agency next summer.

