Celtics unveil new alternate jersey for second half of 2021 NBA season

C's unveil new alternate jersey for second half of season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics will add another alternate jersey to their collection during the second half of the 2021 NBA season.

On Wednesday, the C's showed off their "Earned Edition" uniforms. The new threads will be on sale for fans March 18.

Check them out below:

New threads for the second half 🔥#EarnedNotGiven pic.twitter.com/0sYg6BNyaq — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 10, 2021

A fresh look for the fresh start after the All-Star break.

The C's will hope the new unis give them some good luck as they aim to improve from a 19-17 first half of the campaign. They currently sit fourth in the Eastern Conference.

The Celtics will continue their 2020-21 season Thursday night vs. the Brooklyn Nets. Tip-off for the matchup is set for 7:30 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live at 6:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Boston.