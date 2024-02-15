Celtics unravel Nets, Boston bests Brooklyn 136-86

The Boston Celtics obliterated the Brooklyn Nets 136-86 Wednesday night at TD Garden, the fourth largest victory in franchise history. With the result, the Celtics move to 43-12 on the season, while head coach Joe Mazzulla picks up his 100th career win.

The victory comes one night removed from a Boston win on the road in Brooklyn, and once again the Celtics were the better team from the jump. Boston’s defense bamboozled the Nets, leading to remarkably easy offense. By the end of the first half, Boston was up by 36 points, the team’s biggest halftime margin since 2010. It was about as lopsided an affair as the NBA has to offer.

Let’s jump in and take a closer look at a 136-86 Celtics victory over the Nets.

Boston offense

The Celtics scored with ease, especially in transition against the Nets. This was the case the other night in Brooklyn, too, while Boston’s ability to push the pace led to 17 fastbreak points Wednesday night.

At the same time, the Celtics were light’s out from the 3-point line. They finished the game 22-for-44 from deep, including a 5-for-10 night from Derrick White. Payton Pritchard, meanwhile was the star of an exciting stretch of garbage time, logging 16 points in the fourth quarter and 28 in the game.

Jordan Walsh saw his first meaningful minutes as a pro thanks to Boston’s dominance. The rookie looked a little unpolished, but finished with 5 rebounds in 18 minutes of action.

Boston's defense

Although the Celtics offense was locked and loaded, it was really Boston’s suffocating defense that helped the home team build such a big lead. Rarely, if ever, were the Nets afforded open looks, and frustration and bad decisions set in early.

The Nets shot just 38.3% from the field, including 10-for-31 on 3s. At the same time, Brooklyn coughed up 12 turnovers.

Boston’s impressive scoring prowess often gets the headlines. But Wednesday was a good reminder that this team is one of the fiercest defensive groups in the NBA.

Looking ahead

After tonight, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are headed to Indianapolis for All-Star weekend. Both will appear in Sunday’s All-Star Game, while Jaylen Brown will suit up for the slam dunk contest.

From there, Boston doesn’t have a game until next Thursday, February 22 in Chicago. That means the Celtics have a chance to rest, relax, and gear up for the home stretch of the regular season, with the postseason set to begin April 20.

