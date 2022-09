Celtics: Udoka suspended for 'multiple' policy violations

FILE - Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, center left, talks with players during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Sunday, June 5, 2022. The Boston Celtics are planning to discipline coach Ime Udoka, likely with a suspension, because of an improper relationship with a member of the organization, two people with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn, File)

BOSTON (AP) The Boston Celtics suspended coach Ime Udoka for the upcoming season after a months-long investigation by an external law firm that found multiple violations of team policies, team owner Wyc Grousbeck said Friday.

Grousbeck would not comment on specifics. A person with knowledge of the matter, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the details were not made public, told The Associated Press on Thursday that it involved an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the organization.

Grousbeck said no one else from the organization is facing punishment. He would not say whether the suspension was unpaid but confirmed that it comes with a ''significant financial penalty.''

The suspension runs through June 30, 2023, and assistant Joe Mazzulla will lead the team as interim coach for the season.

No decision has been made about Udoka's possible return at the end of his punishment, Grousbeck said.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports