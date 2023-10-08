Celtics two-way guard Jay Scrubb suffers ACL tear during practice

The Boston Celtics announced guard Jay Scrubb suffered a torn right ACL during a preseason practice. Scrubb signed a two-way contract with the team this offseason after a successful stint at Las Vegas Summer League. The team declined to offer any other updates about Scrubb’s status.

Scrubb was a stand-out player during a brief junior college career before declaring for the NBA Draft in 2020. He was selected with the No. 55 overall pick by the Brooklyn Nets, the first junior college player to be drafted since 2004.

Scrubb was subsequently traded to the Los Angeles Clippers. He spent the next few seasons between the G-League and the NBA before landing with the Celtics this summer.

