Celtics tweak L.A. itinerary to allow players to attend Kobe Bryant memorial

Kobe Bryant's death deeply affected several members of the Boston Celtics.

Thanks to some advance planning, they'll be able to pay their respects to the Los Angeles Lakers legend if they wish.

The Celtics, who play the Lakers on Feb. 23, have moved their midday flight out of Los Angeles on Feb. 24 to later in the afternoon to accommodate any players or staffers who want to attend Bryant's memorial service, per The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach.

The service for Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, who were among nine killed in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash outside L.A., begins at 10 a.m. local time at Staples Center.

Boston plays in Portland against the Trail Blazers the following day (Feb. 25) as part of a four-game road trip out of the NBA All-Star break.

"I knew we'd have a number of guys that might want to go to the memorial," head coach Brad Stevens told Himmelsbach. "It'll be completely up to them, but we wanted to give us that flexibility and that option. Staff and players will all be able to go if they want to."

Celtics star Jayson Tatum, who idolized Bryant and worked out with the Lakers legend this past offseason, indicated he plans to attend the memorial.

It's unclear who will join Tatum, but it's a good move by the Celtics to at least allow their members to attend the service considering they'll already be in the city.

