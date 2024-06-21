The Celtics tried to trade for Donovan Mitchell in 2017

The Boston Celtics selected Jayson Tatum with the third overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. The move came one year after selecting Jaylen Brown with the same pick. The duo have developed into two of the most talented forwards in the NBA, and helped guide the Celtics to a championship this season.

However, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, the Celtics roster almost took a different route. Shortly after acquiring Tatum in the draft, then President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge attempted to trade for Donovan Mitchell, who had been selected with the 13th pick in the same draft.

In the latest episode of “The Celtics Chronicle” podcast, the hosts discuss how different Boston’s roster would have looked and whether they would still have won a championship. Mitchell has developed into an All-Star guard, but his presence next to Brown and Tatum may have changed how each of them developed.

