Celtics' Tremont Waters wins 2020 NBA G-League Rookie of the Year award

Boston Celtics point guard Tremont Waters has a bright future ahead of him, and he proved that playing for the Maine Red Claws in the NBA G-League this season.

The former LSU star averaged 18 points, 7.3 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals in 36 games for the Red Claws. His excellent performance was rewarded Thursday when the G-League announced Waters was the winner of its 2019-20 Rookie of the Year Award.

The award is voted on by the G-League's 28 head coaches and general managers.

Waters was selected by Boston in the second round (51st overall) of the 2019 NBA Draft. He's one of four Red Claws players to win the G-League's Rookie of the Year Award, joining DeShawn Sims (2010-11), Tim Frazier (2014-15) and Abdel Nader (2016-17).

Waters has been a two-way player for the Celtics as a rookie. He's appeared in 10 games for Boston and averaged 3.3 points and 1.2 assists in 8.9 minutes per night. It's possible he could have a spot on the Celtics' playoff roster, depending on what rules the league tweaks/creates ahead of next month's season restart.

