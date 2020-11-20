Celtics trade Vincent Poirier to Thunder; Enes Kanter picks up $5 million option

The Boston Celtics and their role players were making news the day before free agency opens with a series of moves.

Boston traded French big man Vincent Poirier, plus cash, to Oklahoma City.

We have traded center Vincent Poirier and cash considerations to the @okcthunder in exchange for a conditional future second round pick. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 20, 2020

The second-year center is 27 years old and played in 22 games during his rookie season. He was not part of Boston’s future and the team needs the roster spot for other free agency moves.

Guaranteed what Boston is getting back from OKC for Vincent Poirier is a top-55 protected second round pick that will never convey. And I bet the cash is somewhere around $2,619,207 or the exact amount of Poirier's contract for 2020-21. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) November 20, 2020

Turkish big man Enes Kanter opted into his $5 million contract next season with the Celtics in another expected move.

Celtics center Enes Kanter will exercise his $5 million player option for the 2020-21 season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 19, 2020

For Kanter, that’s more than he will make on the open market (it’s a depressed market for centers), so it’s a smart financial move.

However, don’t expect to see him in Celtics’ Green next season as he is rumored to be part of a few different trade scenarios out there.

Finally, Boston did not offer guard Brad Wanamaker a qualifying offer, making him a free agent. Again this was about roster maneuverability, but unlike Kanter and Poirier there is a good chance Wanamaker is back with the Celtics next season (especially if Gordon Hayward leaves the team).

All of this is just roster spot shuffling by Boston, hinting at much bigger things to come.

