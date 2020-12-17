Celtics trade targets: Who could C's add with traded player exception?

Celtics trade targets: 7 players for C's to pursue with TPE originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There's good news for Danny Ainge entering the Celtics' 2020-21 season: If an issue emerges with Boston's roster, he has the means to fix it.

The resource at Ainge's disposal is a $28.5 million traded player exception (the largest in NBA history), which the Celtics acquired in a Gordon Hayward sign-and-trade with the Charlotte Hornets and can use to acquire one or multiple talented players prior to the March 25 NBA trade deadline.

So, which players might the Celtics have their eye on? While Boston's needs will become more apparent throughout the season, there are early questions. How many games will Kemba Walker miss with his balky knee? Who will fill Hayward's scoring and playmaking void, especially on the second unit? Does adding Tristan Thompson alone give the Celtics enough frontcourt depth?

How pressing those questions become may determine who Boston pursues before the deadline. But there are several players who are potential trade fodder and could be potential fits for the Celtics as they gear up for the playoffs. Let's get to know 'em.