Celtics trade rumors: Boston’s shifting to be a buyer at the deadline with recent success the driver

The Boston Celtics seem to believe in their recent play and plan on investing in the team to compete in the present according to recent reporting from Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix.

For some time — and in earlier deals — the Celtics seemed to signal a strong interest in ducking the NBA’s luxury tax this season. With a roughly $10 million payout from the league as a non-tax team coming to them with the additional benefit of kicking the arrival of the dreaded repeater tax down the road another season, some minor moves for mainly financial purposes seemed the priority.

But since the new year, Boston has looked like an increasingly dangerous team, with the crescendo of that growth having the Celtics own the East’s top net rating at present after several blowout wins.

The rumor mill is starting to heat up. https://t.co/p8Dd0u3yXY — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) February 9, 2022

“Boston seems to have shifted from seller to buyer in recent days, per sources,” relates Mannix in a new column dedicated to getting us up to speed on what he’s heard for trade rumbles around the league.

“The Celtics, winners of six straight and eight of their last nine, are still dangling Dennis Schröder in trade talks—Schröder is on a one-year deal and will be very difficult for Boston to re-sign this summer—but teams that have discussed deals with the Celtics say Boston is looking for a player and draft capital for Schröder.”

A steep price to be sure, but one that makes sense if Schroder is still viewed as a player who can help the Celtics enough now to make losing him for nothing potentially worth it.

Early reporting suggests opposing GMs find Stevens easier to work with than his predecessor. https://t.co/0zKk4eikLn — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) February 9, 2022

Are there still potential buyers at that level of an ask? According to the SI reporter, indeed.

Story continues

“There is some traction on a Schröder-Donte DiVincenzo swap with Milwaukee, and Cleveland is still interested. Dallas, per sources, is, too. Boston badly needs bench help—former first-round picks Romeo Langford, Aaron Nesmith and Payton Pritchard are out of Ime Udoka’s rotation—and it’s unlikely Boston parts with Schröder without getting at least a rotation player in return.”

This of course makes such a deal complex — but not impossible.

Could J-Rich be on the move despite his excellent play of late? https://t.co/1qx3XtZo32 — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) February 9, 2022

Players like Dallas’ Josh Green, the Cavs’ Dean Wade, or Milwaukee’s Jordan Nwora are among the sort of players who might make sense in such a deal.

And with the deadline set to arrive at 3 pm ET on Thursday, we do not have long to wait to find out which oath Boston’s front office takes.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

The Bulls, however, reportedly remain a possibility. https://t.co/7ms7rfqp80 — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) February 9, 2022

[mm-video type=video id=01fvdw5a39k0e3be4pxk playlist_id=01f09kz5ecxq9bp57b player_id=01eqbvq570kgj8vfs7 image=https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/video/thumbnail/mmplus/01fvdw5a39k0e3be4pxk/01fvdw5a39k0e3be4pxk-e9fe4c98ec515b1f3ff36747302c3b4e.jpg]

[lawrence-related id=98376,98302,98300,98298]

[listicle id=98295]

[vertical-gallery id=98395]

1

1