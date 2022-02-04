Celtics trade rumors: Boston’s Marcus Smart reportedly a target for Minnesota Timberwolves

With the remaining 2022 NBA trade deadline now amounting to less than a full week, the river of trade rumors flowing even just a few days ago has begun to slow to a trickle. But one such nugget percolating to the top of the NBA media sphere this Friday morning is word that the Minnesota Timberwolves have eyes for veteran Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart. Per local broadcaster Darren Wolfson on the sports radio network KSTP SKOR North, that “Minnesota is definitely trying to trade for Marcus Smart.”

“But,” he adds, “unless they include a first-round pick or Jaden McDaniels in addition to Malik Beasley, (a deal) most likely doesn’t get done.” That may be something of an understatement given Smart’s established value and particularly given his recent play.

Beasley has had a troubled recent past apart even from the fact Smart has been a better player this and most seasons of their respective careers. The upside appears minimal with considerable risk of making Boston’s situation worse both on and off the court.

“Minnesota definitely trying to trade for Marcus Smart. But, unless they include a first-round pick or Jaden McDaniels in addition to Malik Beasley, [a deal] most likely doesn’t get done.” – @DWolfsonKSTP on @SKORNorth pic.twitter.com/fJFNhPPs11 — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) February 4, 2022

While there may indeed be interest on the part of Minnesota, with the framework being proposed above, it seems unlikely we will be seeing the Flower Mound native heading to the T-Wolves any time soon.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

