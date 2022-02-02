Celtics trade rumors: Boston’s Josh Richardson, Dennis Schroder targets for Jazz, Bulls respectively

As we approach the start of the final week of the 2022 NBA trade deadline, more rumbles of potential trade interest in several Boston Celtics has begun to percolate through the league media with increasing intensity, focused on veteran Celtics point guard Dennis Schroder and shooting guard Josh Richardson according to new reporting from HoopsHype’s Mike Scotto.

In his weekly podcast co-hosted by cap guru Yossi Gozlan, Scotto and Gozlan detailed what the former had been hearing about what teams are doing in the weeks leading up to the trade deadline as teams do their best to gear up for the stretch run and playoffs beyond.

In a fairly busy picture around the NBA in their most recent pod figure Richardson and Schroder both among a pair of quasi-contenders in need of a boost to get to what they hope will be a true contender status.

Scotto confirmed reporting from The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor in that the Utah Jazz are believed to have interest in Richardson, relating that “Utah has discussed several wing options, including Harrison Barnes, Robert Covington, Josh Richardson, (and) Josh Okogie, sources say.”

“They’ve certainly done due diligence, and the mold of finding a defensive wing certainly appears to fit with all those names. There’s a commonality there.”

The Jazz have little in the way of appealing, cheap talent in the wake of Joe Ingles’ ACL injury, but there might be the possibility of taking on Ingles’ salary for a first-round pick — so long as you don’t mind waiting a while before it conveys, as Gozlan notes.

“While Utah’s potential offer of Ingles and a future first-round pick may not seem that appealing on the surface, I think there’s a lot of value in trading for any future first-round pick that’s far out. The earliest pick the Jazz can trade would be in 2026. No one knows where any team will be two years from now, let alone four. I think any team trading a role player or a decent starter for that pick could be getting a potentially very valuable pick.”

“If anything, the perceived value of the pick can be used as a trade chip later,” adds the H/H cap expert.

Scotto also shares that “Dennis Schroeder is a name to watch for Chicago,” with the Bulls looking to shore up depth as well after losing players for extended stretches has left them especially thin in the backcourt.

“With the injuries to Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso, and Chicago in a win-now mode, he’s the type of player the Bulls can buy low on for a second-round pick and a player like Troy Brown Jr., for example.”

Gozlan also sees the Celtics as a potential destination for Washington Wizards point guard Spencer Dinwiddie. “I’m higher on Dinwiddie than most,” he shared, “and I think there’s a good chance he will be better than this over time.”

“He’s still barely removed from his ACL injury, so if he can be acquired at a reasonable price, other teams should jump on that.”

