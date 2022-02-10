Celtics trade PJ Dozier, Bol Bol to Orlando
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Boston CelticsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Bol BolLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- PJ DozierLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Celtics are trading PJ Dozier and Bol Bol, for a future second, cash to the Magic for a second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. Dozier and Bol are both out for the season. Cost-savings for Boston.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Celtics trade Bol Bol and PJ Dozier to Magic sportando.basketball/en/celtics-tra… – 12:37 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
League source confirms the Magic are trading for Bol Bol and PJ Dozier.
@Adrian Wojnarowski first. – 12:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Because Orlando will take Bol Bol and P.J. Dozier into a TPE, the Celtics will create TPEs of:
$2.2M – Bol
$1.9M – Dozier – 12:32 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
KZ Okpala and Bol Bol both traded for a 2nd round pick in a 24 hour span – 12:30 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Celtics are trading PJ Dozier and Bol Bol, a future second and cash to the Magic for a future second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. Dozier and Bol are both out for the season. Cost-savings for Boston. – 12:29 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Bol Bol and P.J. Dozier are the only two players on the Celtics injury report for tomorrow at the Nets. – 5:09 PM
More on this storyline
Mike Singer: #Nuggets are also sending out a second-round pick in the deal, source tells @denverpost . -via Twitter @msinger / January 18, 2022
Brian Robb: Celtics acquiring an injured Bol Bol and PJ Dozier is effectively a salary dump for the present. Allows team to cut about $4 million in salary (avoiding tax territory) and maybe get a look at some intriguing young guys once they get healthy. Assume 2nd round pick sent out too. -via Twitter @BrianTRobb / January 18, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Denver, Boston and San Antonio are making a three-way trade that includes Juancho Hernangomez to Spurs, Bryn Forbes to Denver, Bol Bol and PJ Dozier to Celtics, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 18, 2022