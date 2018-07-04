Celtics' top five players reportedly 'off limits' in Kawhi Leonard trade

During a segment on ESPN's Sportscenter Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Celtics are keeping their top five players "off limits" in trade discussions for Kawhi Leonard.

Exactly who those top five players are was not specified, but it's safe to assume Woj was referring to Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward, Al Horford, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Leonard reportedly asked to be traded by the Spurs in mid-June, and the Celtics are one of their preferred trade partners due to their wealth of draft picks and talented young players.

Woj included how the Celtics want to complete a trade including mostly draft picks, while the Spurs want talented players coming back in a trade. San Antonio is not interested in a full rebuild.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers are the other major suitors for Leonard, but Woj reported Leonard's desire to sign with only Los Angeles after his contract is up next summer as a reason why their current offers are not enticing the Spurs. Leonard withholding his medical records after missing an entire season with a quad injury is preventing teams from executing a trade as well.

With LeBron James in LA and out of the eastern conference, Boston may have even less motivation to send away their valuable draft picks and young stars.

