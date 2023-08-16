Celtics provide new timeline for Kristaps Porzingis foot injury

Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis has decided to forgo playing in the 2023 FIBA World Cup for his native Latvia following a case of plantar fasciitis in his right foot. Porzingis, who has suffered several major injuries since joining the NBA as the No. 4 pick in the 2015 draft, hoped to represent his country at the tournament. Instead, he will spend the next few weeks rehabilitating his injured foot. Porzingis shared his disappointment on Twitter shortly after the news was announced.

The Boston Celtics issued a statement Wednesday regarding the injury news, echoing previous reports suggesting the injury was minor in scope. The press release stated Porzingis will take time to rehabilitate his injured foot, but he is expected be ready to rock once things begin to pick up later this fall.

“Celtics forward/center Kristaps Porzingis has been diagnosed with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. He will engage in a four-to-six-week rehab program, and is expected to be cleared for the start of training camp.” read the press release.

It may be the dog days of August in the NBA’s 2023 offseason, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have plenty of Boston Celtics-related things to talk about. https://t.co/9D3kRmYsql — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) August 15, 2023

According to the Athletic, a source close to the team doesn’t believe there is cause for much concern. The flare up in question was enough to keep Porzingis from being competition ready at FIBA, but it shouldn’t have any long-term impact on his preparedness for the upcoming NBA season

At 7 feet, three inches tall, Porzingis is an intriguing new piece to the Celtics puzzle. His injury history has left some cause for concern. Porzingis has suffered a torn ACL and numerous other leg injuries in his seven seasons in the NBA. This setback, however, doesn’t appear to be connected to any previous health issues.

Porzingis isn’t even the only member of the Celtics to drop out of FIBA competition. Al Horford announced earlier this summer he would not suit up for the Dominican Republic.

Porzingis’ injury history and lack of durability raise doubts about the Latvian big man’s availability. https://t.co/Dw4NOXPQWj — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) August 16, 2023

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire