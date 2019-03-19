Celtics' Terry Rozier shuts down trash-talking 76ers fan with perfect comeback originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Terry Rozier isn't sweating the Celtics' matchup vs. the 76ers on Wednesday.

A Sixers fan took the C's loss to the Nuggets on Monday night as a prime opportunity to troll Rozier with a tweet that read, "drive ur boat all the way to philly to catch this L on wednesday #TrustTheProcess #bum."

Rozier had the perfect response, bringing up Philly's constant struggles vs. Boston.

Philly ain't beat us since they had AI dummy — Terry Rozier (@T_Rozzay3) March 19, 2019

Of course, the "AI" Rozier is referring to is Hall-of-Famer Allen Iverson, who last played with the Sixers in 2007. While it's obviously an exaggeration, it's a fantastic burn from the C's guard.

Rozier also has his own personal beef with the 76ers. During last year's Eastern Conference Semifinals, Rozier got into it with Sixers big man Joel Embiid.

It'll be interesting to see whether any of that bad blood resurfaces on Wednesday night.

