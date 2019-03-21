Celtics' Terry Rozier burns 76ers after loss: 'I thought the confetti was going to drop tonight' originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Terry Rozier continues to burn the 76ers.

The Celtics lost in Philadelphia on Wednesday night for the first time since Game 2 of last year's Eastern Conference Semifinals. That's the game in which the 76ers dropped confetti from the rafters in what ultimately would be their only victory of the series.

Rozier, who already has trolled the 76ers for the confetti celebration, did so again after Wednesday's game.

"I thought the confetti was going to drop tonight," Rozier quipped. "I did. It was a big win, not trying to take nothing away from them, but I thought the confetti was dropping tonight."

Rozier took shots at the Sixers before Wednesday night's matchup too. The Celtics guard dissed them while firing back at a trash-talking Philly fan, then called Joel Embiid "lame" during an interview.

Marcus Morris joined Rozier in trolling the 76ers following the 118-115 loss, saying Philadelphia "sounded like the Super Bowl" after earning one win in the season series.

Marcus Morris: "What's season series?"



3-1 #Celtics



"It's about time. It's about time they got a win. I'm happy they can get a win and be as happy as possible. It's one game and we still won the season series." #76ers







— gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) March 21, 2019

Morris continued on the #76ers: "They got one. It sounded like the Super Bowl when they won. I'm happy they can get a win and be as happy as possible for one game but we still won the season series." #76ers #Celtics — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) March 21, 2019

During the game, of course, Marcus Smart was ejected after shoving Embiid to the floor. Moral of the story? These two teams aren't all that fond of one another.

