Celtics teammates have given Marcus Smart an awesome new nickname

Marcus Smart plays basketball with a reckless abandon, throwing his body anywhere and everywhere to make a play. He'll take charges, he'll defend much bigger players, and he'll dive for any loose ball.

Yet despite all those hits, he keeps coming back for more. It's something his teammates love, and now it's earned him a brand new nickname.

He dropped this priceless nugget before the Celtics' game against the Hornets Tuesday, when Amanda Pflugrad asked a question that Smart had submitted prior to the one-on-one: What superpower would he like to possess?

"I would want to be Superman, just for the simple fact like he's unstoppable," Smart said. "But I'm going to have to go with my superhero is Wolverine because in here, they actually call me Wolverine because the way that my body is able to adapt and adjust to the injuries, come back earlier than normal, and heal very quickly.

"The injuries that they see are just bizarre and they're like, 'You should be out for awhile,' and then all of a sudden they're like, 'Yo, how are you healing this fast?' "

Smart recently missed eight games with an oblique injury followed by a frightening case of viral conjunctivitis, but the Wolverine comparison isn't too far off.

Maybe there really is something mutant-like about Smart's healing factor - and his bones might really be made of Adamantium.

