Celtics team president Brad Stevens sheds light on Boston’s thinking ahead of 2022 NBA trade deadline

With the Boston Celtics having won 10 of their last 14 games as their January and February schedules take a step down in their respective levels of difficulty regarding the teams they have played, many NBA analysts and opposing GMs have wondered whether the better play from the Celtics might shift the team’s approach to the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

But, in his weekly appearance on the popular New England sports radio talk show “Toucher and Rich,” Stevens revealed how the team’s front office is looking at its plans ahead of the Feb. 10 moratorium on making trades in the 2021-22 NBA season.

“Well, first of all, again, it goes back to what I said a few weeks ago,” explained Stevens.

The Celtics President of Basketball Operation related that recent successes had much less to do with Boston’s approach to the deadline than many might assume.

“Every decision we make has to be focused on (the question) ‘Does that decision give us a chance, the best chance that at the next banner?’, right? And so that ultimately is the call. It’s not as focused on how your team is necessarily playing in the moment.”

“It’s focused on what is the best thing to be able to be in the mix and hang the next banner,” emphasized Stevens.

There has also been speculation that the team might need to continue improving for the present in order to retain their top players.

But if a step back will get the Celtics two steps forward come this offseason, it seem likely there s little to be concerned with just as long as said top players support those moves.

While we don’t have too much to work with given Stevens’ brief tenure in his new role, so far the returns have largely been positive, and worth the patience of his star forwards Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

