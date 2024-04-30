Celtics team president Brad Stevens named Executive of the Year

Brad Stevens has been named the 2024 Executive of the Year. The Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations has been phenomenal since moving into the Celtics front office following Danny Ainge’s departure from the franchise. During this past summer, he made moves to acquire Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday via trade.

Those decisions have resulted in the Celtics securing the best offensive rating in the NBA, the second-best defensive rating, the top seed in the Eastern Conference and the best record in the league. Shams Charania announced Stevens’ award on Tuesday (April 30).

“I am so thankful to work for the Celtics,” Stevens said after receiving the award. “Our ownership group has given us the support and resources to build this team. The players, coaches, front office, and support staff are amazing – superstars in their jobs across the board. This recognition has everything to do with the team, and nothing to do with any one individual. Great teams require that everyone in the building is fully committed to each other and moving in one direction. With that in mind, we are onto Game 5!”

The Celtics are currently leading their first-round playoff matchup against the Miami Heat 3-1. They could potentially wrap up the series in front of their own fans on Wednesday (May 1). However, the Celtics have their sights set on bigger things than the opening round of the playoffs.

Stevens has constructed a championship-caliber team. He’s methodically securing the Celtics’ star players’ long-term future with the franchise. And he helped rebuild Joe Mazzulla’s coaching staff.

As such, he was a clear front runner for the award and is well-deserving of the recognition. Of course, it will only matter if the Celtics add banner 18, either in the current season or in the very near future.

