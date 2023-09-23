Celtics team president Brad Stevens opens up on his, his wife Tracy’s investment in NWSL soccer

It seems an interest in having a stake in a soccer team is all the rage among Boston Celtics alumni these days, with team president Brad Stevens joining the likes of Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca and former Boston small forward Dominique Wilkins as people in the Celtics’ orbit who have invested or tried to in a professional soccer team.

For Stevens and his wife Tracy, the team in question is the new National Women’s Soccer League expansion team to be based in Boston that will begin play in 2026 according to recent reporting from the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach. “It’s cool to be kind of on that ground floor,” said Stevens of his investment opportunity in the team.

“We’re very small with regard to our own investor status, but we’re certainly thrilled to help in any way, whether it’s the board as they’re building up a soccer operations group, or looking at recruiting coaches or players down the road,” he added. “Whatever the case may be, we want to help in whatever way we can”

Jennifer Epstein, the controlling partner and daughter of Celtics minority owner Bob Epstein, reached out to the Stevens to have a role with the soccer club.

“I’m just here if they need me to show up at something, or if they want to ask how we go about things like sports science or coaching, whatever the case may be,” suggested the Celtics president. “Anything we can answer that may be a crossover, we’re happy to help with.”

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire