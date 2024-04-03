What will the Celtics do with the team’s open roster spot?

At the time of this writing, the Boston Celtics still have an open roster spot, and could look to add a player ahead of the playoffs. This could mean signing a free agent or elevating one of the team’s current two-way contracts to a full-time deal, which would make said player eligible for the postseason. One such player is Neemias Queta.

This big man has split time between Boston and Portland, suiting up for the G-League affiliate Maine Celtics. He’s appeared in 26 games NBA games and has been an added boost for head coach Joe Mazzulla’s front court depth. Likewise, the Celtics front office could look to add a free agent player, with familiar faces like Blake Griffin proving a popular suggestion among fans and media.

In a panel discussion with a number of Celtics reporters, the “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast discussed Boston’s open roster spot in a new segment called Celts of the Roundtable. Enjoy, via YouTube.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire