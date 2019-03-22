Celtics' team golf outing has plenty of hilarious highlights originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

It's always fun to watch athletes trying to compete in other sports. Typically, athletes end up looking good in whatever sport they participate in.

However, that wasn't the case for the Boston Celtics during their recent team golf outing. Safe to say, it doesn't look like any members of the team will be going pro on that front soon based on the hilarious highlights that were shared from the event.

One of the best highlights from the outing was Terry Rozier attempting to make contact with the golf ball. After several pump fakes, this is what he was able to muster (via NBC Sports' Kwani Lewis).

Why does Terry keeps pump faking on his golf swing? 😂 pic.twitter.com/kWcQKEoyBr — 𝕂𝕨𝕒𝕟𝕚 (@KwaniALunis) March 22, 2019

Rozier looked a lot like another former NBA player who once took his talents to the golf course, Charles Barkley. For those that have seen Barkley play, that's not exactly a compliment.

Of course, rookie Robert Williams had some trouble as well. The Time Lord's end result wasn't quite as bad as Rozier, but the center had some trouble hitting the ball, as seen in this video from NBC Sports Boston.

👀 Looks like the #Celtics had a golf outing yesterday... @GolfChannel can you give @rob_williamsIII a few tips 😂 pic.twitter.com/3UYlF6lgmM — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 22, 2019

Of course, team bonding is the most important part of this outing and not on-course performance. And it looks like the Celtics are certainly having fun at this gathering, and they definitely seem loose.

Maybe this will carry over to the court and help to improve their chemistry and energy on the floor. If they can see an uptick in both categories, it will do a lot to shift the perception around this team.

