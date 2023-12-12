Loving the Celtics, hating the Lakers and ignoring the Knicks with Josh Gondelman | Devine Intervention

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Comedian, and lifelong Boston Celtics fan, Josh Gondelman joins Dan Devine to talk about falling in love with this year’s team and what makes that complicated.

On this episode of Devine Intervention, Dan Devine is joined by comedian (and lifelong Boston Celtics fan) Josh Gondelman to go deep on every aspect of the team.

After talking about what scares him about this team (Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown playing iso) and what excites him about this team (“The Stock Exchange”), Josh talks about Al Horford’s Hall of Fame candidacy and Kristaps Porzingis’ disturbing past.

Josh also talks about losing one of his favorite players in Marcus Smart, and how Jrue Holiday’s play is helping to fill that scrappy void in his heart.

After taking a few minutes to bash the Miami Heat, Dan and Josh discuss the Los Angeles Lakers hanging a banner in their home arena for winning the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament and the reaction from NBA fans.

Finally, we learn a little bit more about Josh through The Closing Five and his very good recommendation for Devine Intervention listeners.

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

This article contains affilate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, we may earn a commission.