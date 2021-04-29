Celtics Talk: Will C's improve their playoff seeding in the East? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

After winning six straight, the Boston Celtics are back in a bit of a funk.

They lost three consecutive games to the Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, and the lowly Oklahoma City Thunder before bouncing back against Charlotte on Wednesday night. Even with the victory, the Celtics have plenty to prove heading into Friday night's game vs. the San Antonio Spurs.

As of Thursday evening, the C's are 33-30 with a sixth-place spot in the Eastern Conference. They sit only two games behind the fourth-place New York Knicks and one game behind the fifth-seeded Atlanta Hawks.

With only nine regular-season games remaining, Amina Smith joined Chris Forsberg on a brand new episode of the Celtics Talk Podcast to discuss whether Boston can move up in the East standings before the NBA playoffs begin.

"I do think they'll get to the finish line and be one of those four or five seeds, but I think that's only because of the way the East is set up," Smith said. "Everyone is literally right on top of each other. And if it's not the perfect situation -- which is pretty much what they're in right now that they can make the mistakes that they're making and still be in it. In a regular world where people aren't getting COVID and everybody isn't hurt and it's not a condensed season, honestly, I don't think we'd be having this conversation.

"The Boston Celtics would be in real trouble if this was any other season. But because there's so much going on, playing in the middle of a pandemic, people are getting injuries, it's a condensed season and the East is so stacked up, I think everything is pretty much in their favor and allowing them to make the mistakes that they're making. So I think it is still a possibility for them to be either in that four or five spot, but dang they are struggling, and they are making it so hard for me to really buy in and be optimistic."

Also in the new episode: Comedian Gary Gulman on how he fell in love with basketball and the Celtics, plus which trade deadline acquisition has become his favorite Celtic.

