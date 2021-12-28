Celtics Talk: Should Brad Stevens take a big swing at the trade deadline?

Celtics Talk: Should C's take a big swing at the trade deadline? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Brad Stevens might be faced with some difficult decisions amid his first season in the Boston Celtics front office

The Celtics are limping into the new year with a 16-18 record as of Tuesday. Their most recent loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, who were without four of their starters, may have been their worst of the season.

With each frustrating defeat, it's becoming more clear that Stevens and the Celtics may have no choice but to shake things up. So, should they take a big swing at the Feb. 10 trade deadline or stand pat?

John Tomase joined Chris Forsberg on the latest episode of the Celtics Talk Podcast to discuss.

"The only big swing he can take -- and maybe I'm wrong -- but it seems like the only big swing available is trading (Jaylen) Brown or (Jayson) Tatum," Tomase said. "And to me, that is not going to make you better. Or, it's going to start this whole process over again where now it's about draft picks and hoping that they hit. To me, you have to keep the two Jays. ...

"For a number of years, we knew the Celtics were a team on the rise. They had a great coach, they had a great GM. Guys wanted to come here. ... Now, who are you getting here?"

If the Celtics do add a key piece to complement Tatum and Brown, which type of player should they target?

"To me, it's the point guard," Tomase said. "Maybe I'm in the minority here. I want a (Rajon) Rondo. I understand that that's not going to give you shooting, you need shooting, but for me, find the shooting everywhere else and go get a point guard who is pass-first and unselfish."

Also in the new episode: What is the most frustrating part of this Celtics team? Why does this team have such a hard time closing out games? Should the Celtics bring back Isaiah Thomas? And what are Forsberg's four favorite Celtics moments from 2021?

