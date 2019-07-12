Celtics' Tacko Fall towers over teammate Carsen Edwards in must-see photo

Celtics rookie Tacko Fall continues to amaze.

The 7-foot-7 phenom impressed in Friday night's Summer League win over the Grizzlies, but the real story was a jaw-dropping photo that puts into perspective the height difference between Fall and 6-foot-1 teammate Carsen Edwards. Take a look below:

tacko fall carsen edwards height difference celtics

(photo courtesy of Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

It isn't quite as crazy as the iconic Yao Ming/Earl Boykins photo, but it's close.

As for Tacko's actual performance in Friday night's game, he filled the stat sheet with 12 points, eight rebounds, and four blocks in 17 minutes. Edwards tallied 15 points and three rebounds in 18 minutes.

The Celtics rolled to a 4-0 record in Las Vegas en route to earning the top seed in the NBA Summer League 2019 tournament. They'll begin the tourney on Friday in another matchup vs. the Grizzlies.

