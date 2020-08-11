Celtics' Tacko Fall shows off unique golf swing to Mo Bamba's amusement

If you've never seen a 7-foot-5 human being swing a golf club, you're in for a treat.

Boston Celtics big man Tacko Fall joined Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba -- who's "only" 7 feet tall -- on an Orlando-area golf course Monday, getting in on what's become a popular NBA bubble activity.

So, how is Fall's golf game? Let's just say his swing is ... interesting. Here's a look, courtesy of Bamba's Instagram story:

Tacko Fall hit the golf course with Mo Bamba today: pic.twitter.com/QxUc6XCTGR — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) August 11, 2020

That swing isn't quite Charles Barkley, but it certainly isn't Tiger Woods, either.

Judging by Bamba's reaction to Fall's second shot, though, it sounds like the Celtics rookie is improving.

If you're wondering why Fall was golfing with a Magic player and not his own teammates, he and Bamba are close friends, with Bamba even recommending his shooting coach, Drew Hanlen, to the C's center last summer.

Perhaps Bamba also knows a swing coach he can put Fall in touch with, too?

