Celtics' Tacko Fall opens up about workouts with 76ers star Joel Embiid

Tacko Fall has a long way to go if he's to crack the Boston Celtics roster this year, but he's getting the proper guidance to help him achieve that goal.

The 7-foot-7 phenom spent some time in Senegal this summer as part of FIBA's Basketball Without Borders program. There, he got the chance to soak up some knowledge from Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid.

Fall described the experience to Nicole Yang of The Boston Globe:

Tacko Fall on his time in Senegal with Joel Embiid: "It was great. We didn't play. We worked out together. Joel is a great player, All-Star, probably the best big man in the NBA. I was just trying to learn as much from him as I could." — Nicole Yang (@nicolecyang) August 15, 2019

Despite it being with a Celtics rival, C's fans have to love Fall learning from one of the league's best.

Boston signed Fall to an Exhibit 10 contract this summer, and the big man has stated he's "hungry and determined" to make his dream of cracking an NBA roster come true.

