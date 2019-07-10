Celtics' Tacko Fall forgets to take off warm-up in hilarious Summer League moment

Justin Leger
NBC Sports Boston

The "Summer of Tacko" continued on Tuesday night.

All eyes were on the 7-foot-7 Tacko Fall as the Celtics took on the Nuggets in their third Summer League game. Fall, as you can see from the photo below, has already become a fan favorite.

Fall came off the bench to play 16 minutes. He tallied four points, four rebounds, and a block.

But Fall's highlight of the night didn't have anything to do with his performance. Upon entering the game in the third quarter, he hilariously forgot to take off his warm-up.

A successful Tacko Tuesday all around, as the C's took down the Nuggets 95-82 to improve to 3-0 in Summer League.

