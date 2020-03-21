Boston Celtics big-man Tacko Fall has taken the NBA world by storm -- probably because he's 7-foot-5.

His basketball fame has resulted in a Fall impression video by @maxisnicee on Twitter, and it's absolutely hilarious.

Oh man 😂 https://t.co/ViqMABDnjb — Elhadji T Fall (@tackofall99) March 21, 2020

It's actually a pretty accurate video of Fall, from the dunking to the defensive stops, this kid got it spot-on. At least Fall doesn't mind joking around during this rough time without basketball due to the coronavirus.

With that being said, let's hope we get basketball back sooner rather than later.

Celtics' Tacko Fall approves of this hilarious impression of himself originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston