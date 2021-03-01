Celtics survive Wizards’ dark arts, gut out 111 – 110 win at home

The Boston Celtics gutted out a critical, 111 – 110 win over the Washington Wizards with outstanding play from 2021 All-Star starter Jayson Tatum, who put up key buckets late to secure the game despite a 46-point, 7-rebound performance by childhood friend and Wizards star Bradley Beal.

The contest went down to the wire, only secured by Tatum and teammate Semi Ojeleye double-teaming Beal on the final possession, and saw the Duke product put up 31 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals on 12-of-22 shooting. Point guard Kemba Walker added 21 points, 5 rebounds and 8 assists while big man Daniel Theis chipped in 20 points and 9 rebounds.

The Celtics only shot 33.3% from beyond the arc for the contest, but managed to hold Washington to 28.1%, enough to eke out the much needed win.

Russell Westbrook is ‘one of the best players in the league,’ says Jayson Tatum https://t.co/dxiWUED2q2 — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) February 28, 2021

Head coach Brad Stevens related that “Jayson’s will really shone through” to secure the win. “It’s been a tough stretch for [Tatum], but this matters to him, he wants to win, and he made big plays.”

The Celtics next face the Los Angeles Clippers at TD Garden on Tuesday, Mar. 2 at 7 p.m. ET.

