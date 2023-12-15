Are the Celtics still tutle favorites a quarter-way through the season?

When the Boston Celtics’ front office decided to shake things up following the team’s surprise ejection from the 2023 NBA Playoffs at the hands of the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals, it was clear the ball club meant business for the NBA’s 2023-24 season.

Now, after adding star big man Kristaps Porzingis and veteran combo guard Jrue Holiday, the Celtics find themselves atop the East standings and in a dead heat with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the league’s best winning percentage a quarter-way through the season. Is it safe to say that Boston is the favorite to win it all given their extensive postseason history?

If you ask Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, the answer is not ambiguous.

“NBA champions aren’t crowned in the month of December,” writes Buckley. “Well, other than the new In-Season Tournament champs, at least.”

“If you view the championship race as a season-long marathon, though, it’s hard to assess this field and reach any conclusion other than Boston being the favorite. They are tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the season’s highest winning percentage (.773), own the second-best net rating (plus-8.4) and are one of only two teams (along with the upstart Oklahoma City Thunder) holding top-seven efficiency ranks on both offense (seventh) and defense (fourth).”

“Now, this certainly doesn’t guarantee that the Celtics will cruise to a title, but they’re right where every other team wants to be: In the driver’s seat of the championship chase,” he adds.

NBA seasons are long, and many things could change between now and when the last team standing in the 2024 NBA Finals stakes its claim on the title.

But if early indications are to be counted at all, one could certainly be in a worse position than Boston currently finds themselves with regard to being the odds-on favorite.

