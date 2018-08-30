Celtics starting five's NBA 2K19 ratings leaked

The NBA regular season is less than two months away, but 2K season is far more important right now.

NBA 2K19 is set to release on September 11th, and a photo surfaced of the ratings for the Celtics' starting five.

Here's your NBA 2K19 ratings for the Celtics' starting five. pic.twitter.com/MhWerVWZy4 — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) August 30, 2018

Kyrie Irving is firmly supplanted as the Celtics' top player according to these ratings, with Gordon Hayward stuck with the same 88 overall he had last year. Considering he played five minutes last season it seems fair to keep him the same.

Jayson Tatum received a big jump from the low-80's he occupied during his rookie season to a higher mark than Al Horford.

Now I guess we have to wait for the rest of the roster to be revealed. The internet will surely be lit on fire once Guerschon Yabusele's 99 overall is leaked.

