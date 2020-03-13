Celtics stars Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown on pace to accomplish these rare feats

The Boston Celtics' two young stars are having tremendous 2019-20 seasons, and they are on pace to accomplish impressive feats that put them in the company of some all-time NBA players.

The league suspended the season earlier this week due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, and we don't know when play will resume or how many games will be played when basketball returns.

However, we do know Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are showing encouraging improvement during an important year for both players' development.

Let's start with Tatum.

If the season ended today, the Celtics guard would join Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Anthony Davis as the only players in league history to average 23-plus points and 7-plus rebounds per game in their third season at age 21 or younger.

So if the #NBA regular season doesn't resume, Jayson Tatum joins some pretty elite company#TheStatsCorner pic.twitter.com/gdU6OCC1Ki — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) March 13, 2020

Tatum earned his first All-Star Game appearance earlier this season and won Eastern Conference Player of the Month for February after averaging 30.7 points per game over that span. He's playing at a superstar level and has become the team's go-to scorer in clutch situations.

Brown, meanwhile, is on pace to tally a stat line that only one other player in Celtics history has accomplished at his age or younger. The other player is Celtics legend Larry Bird. Here's a breakdown:

Jaylen Brown

Brown has enjoyed a tremendous bounce-back season after a rollercoaster 2018-19 campaign that saw him moved to the bench after some early-season struggles. Not only are many of Brown's stats better than a year ago, he's also playing with a confidence and swagger we didn't see enough in 2018-19.

Regardless of how the rest of the 2019-20 season unfolds, the Celtics should take comfort in the fact that Tatum and Brown are emerging as two of the best young players in the league. Furthermore, these players are getting the job done at both ends of the floor, which is perhaps the most encouraging aspect of their development.

