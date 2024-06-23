Celtics star offering reward for whoever finds ring that was lost at championship parade

Celtics star Jaylen Brown is offering a reward for whoever finds a ring that was lost at the championship parade.

The forward and NBA Finals MVP took to his Instagram story to post a photo of the missing ring. He said he lost it at the Championship parade on Friday.

“Reward for whoever finds this ring lost it at the parade,” Brown wrote on his Instagram story.

Jaylen Brown lost ring post

The ring has Brown’s 7uice logo. 7uice is a sportswear company created by the Celtics star.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW