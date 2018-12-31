Celtics star Kyrie Irving is a first-ballot Hall of Famer, says ex-teammate originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving is building quite the resumé, one that likely will one day be recognized in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

One of his former teammates, Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson, believes Irving has already reached first-ballot Hall of Famer status. Check out his reasoning, from the latest "Posted Up" with Chris Haynes, in the video below:

Thompson certainly makes a compelling case.

Irving is an NBA champion, and hit the key shot that delivered a long-awaited title to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals. He's also a five-time NBA All-Star, a 2016 Olympic gold medalist and a Rookie of the Year winner, among other honors.

When you consider Irving's stats from the regular season, NBA playoffs and international tournaments, he has a very good case to be a Hall of Famer. The one problem is he's only played eight pro seasons if you include the current 2018-19 campaign. If Irving is able to keep performing at his current pace or better for 10 or more seasons he's an absolute no-brainer for Hall of Fame induction some day.

Winning a championship for the Celtics would only grow his Hall of Fame case -- no franchise has sent more people (players, coaches, etc.) to the Hall of Fame than Boston.

