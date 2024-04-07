Celtics star Jayson Tatum sits out against Trail Blazers because of right knee contusion

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) drives past Sacramento Kings' Davion Mitchell (15) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 5, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum sat out Sunday night against the Portland Trail Blazers because of a right knee contusion.

Tatum leads Boston in scoring at 27.0 points per game and rebounding at 8.2. He has missed six games this season.

Boston has already wrapped up the NBA’s best record and home-court advantage for the playoffs.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA