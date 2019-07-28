Celtics star Jayson Tatum at Patriots training: "Tom Brady, he's the guy"

Jayson Tatum and Celtics head coach Brad Stevens stopped by Day 4 of Patriots training camp Sunday to get a special look at how the six-time Super Bowl champions prepare for a season.

It's become a tradition for Stevens to attend training camp as a noted Patriots fan, but Tatum has not seen his city's football team up close and personal. As a St. Louis native, where the Rams left for Los Angeles, Tatum may be in the market for a new team. Either way, the third-year wing seemingly had a productive trip based on what he said in a video interview with Patriots.com.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"I just appreciate everybody else in their own profession but especially in football," Tatum said. "There are some things where we can relate, and some things are just totally different, so it's cool to come and see it in person."

Tatum is perhaps the face of the Celtics now that Kyrie Irving and Al Horford have left in free agency. Kemba Walker may be the team's best player as of now, but few are more important to the future success of the franchise as Tatum is.

Tom Brady has been the face of the Patriots since before Tatum could do his times tables, and the kind of work ethic the 42-year-old displays on the practice field stuck out.

"Tom Brady, he's the guy," he said. "Just to be able to interact with him and see how he goes about his business is cool."

Tatum didn't get to leave camp without giving his take on which of his Celtics teammates could contribute most to the Patriots. His answer shouldn't be that all surprising.

"Semi Ojeleye would be a great defensive end or tight end,' he said. "He's about 6'6, 260, so he'd fit perfect out here."

Story continues

It's hard to argue that Ojeleye wouldn't make an impression out on the football field with his thick, jacked frame and basketball-player athleticism. The Patriots do have a hole at tight end, so maybe Bill Belichick will give Semi a call in the near future. He's not a guy I'd enjoy tackling.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Celtics star Jayson Tatum at Patriots training: "Tom Brady, he's the guy" originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston