Celtics star Jayson Tatum passes LeBron James in accomplishing 3-point feat

The Boston Celtics cruised to a Game 2 win over the Philadelphia 76ers in their first-round NBA playoff series Wednesday night, and once again Jayson Tatum led the way.

Tatum scored a career playoff high 32 points with a team-leading 13 rebounds in Boston's series-opening victory Monday night, and he set a new personal best in Game 2 with 33 points in 31 minutes.

The superstar forward was on fire from 3-point range, hitting eight of his 12 attempts. Those eight made 3-point shots are the most ever in a single playoff game by a player 22 years old or younger.

The previous highs for most 3-point shots in a playoff game by a player 22 years old or younger was LeBron James with seven, and then Kobe Bryant with six.

Tatum also came close to tying the Celtics team record for 3-point shots in one playoff matchup. He finished one behind Ray Allen, who holds the record with nine.

Tatum is shooting 10-for-17 from beyond the arc through two games of this first round series. He shot 40.3 percent on 3-point field goals during the regular season.

The 76ers are probably tired of seeing Tatum in the playoffs. He's now averaging 25.9 points in seven career postseason games versus Philly. Tatum and the Celtics will try to take a 3-0 series lead Friday night when they play the 76ers in Game 3 of the series on NBC Sports Boston.

