Celtics star Jaylen Brown takes issue with his NBA 2K23 player rating

Celtics star Jaylen Brown not happy with his NBA 2K23 player rating

Player ratings for the soon-to-be released basketball video game "NBA 2K23" have started to trickle out, and at least one Boston Celtics star isn't happy with his rating.

The player ratings for Celtics and Golden State Warriors starting lineups were leaked over the holiday weekend. Jaylen Brown is rated a 87/100 overall -- an increase from last season's game but not as high as many Celtics fans would have liked.

Brown, based on this tweet posted Wednesday, doesn't seem thrilled with his player rating:

Brown isn't the only notable player who isn't thrilled with his rating.

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant called his 96 "laughable" despite the fact it's nearly the highest attainable rating possible in the game.

Aye @Ronnie2K Iâ€™m gonna need an explanation on why Iâ€™m not a 99? This has become laughable https://t.co/oySQUtcDP2 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) September 6, 2022

Maybe there's a team loyalty metric weighing on Durant's overall rating.

Jayson Tatum is the highest-rated Celtics player in the game at 93. It's a deserved rating after Tatum was selected to first team All-NBA and was an All-Star starter last season, in addition to helping lead Boston to the 2022 NBA Finals.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is the highest-rated player in the game at 97 overall.

NBA 2K23 is scheduled to be released Friday, Sept. 9 on most major platforms.