Celtics Star Al Horford’s Boston-Area Home Bounces on the Market for $9 Million

After almost three years of ownership, Al Horford is moving on from his Massachusetts estate. The acre-plus spread, tucked away just minutes from downtown Boston in the suburban community of Brookline, is back on the market for a smidge under $9 million. The five-time NBA All-Star and highest-paid Latin American player—who is currently competing in the Eastern Conference Finals with the Boston Celtics—acquired the classic Colonial-inspired home for $7.5 million back in fall 2021, shortly after it was newly built.

Resting behind wrought-iron gates and fully fenced, the three-level structure is fronted by a spacious motorcourt flanked by an attached three-car garage. Once inside, six bedrooms and eight baths are filtered across a little more than 9,300 square feet of living space that’s been virtually staged by Spotless Agency and boasts caramel-hued hardwood floors, high ceilings, and designer lighting throughout.

The formal window-lined living room has enough space for a grand piano.

Glass doors open into a soaring tiled entry foyer displaying a stylish glass-railed staircase and large Pella-brand windows. To one side is the living room, with a dining room on the other. Cloistered in the back of the house is a gourmet kitchen outfitted with sleek white cabinetry, an eat-in island that seats four, a walk-in pantry, and top-tier Miele, Wolf, and Sub-Zero appliances. An adjacent breakfast nook is flanked by a climate-controlled wine cabinet and a family room sporting a chic linear fireplace built into a decorative accent wall, and other main-level highlights include a junior primary suite with its own balcony.

Elsewhere is an opulent upstairs primary retreat featuring a sitting area warmed by a fireplace, a walk-in closet, a dressing room, and a spa-like bath equipped with dual vanities, a freestanding soaking tub, and a glass-encased shower for two. Four additional en-suite bedrooms and a laundry room can also be found on this floor, while the bottom-most level features a partially finished basement holding a media room, and the woodsy grounds host an expansive rear deck that’s ideal for al fresco lounging and entertaining.

A fireside family room overlooks the backyard.

In addition to the for-sale Brookline home, which Horford shares with his longtime actress and former Miss Universe wife Amelia Vega, the 37-year-old Dominican basketball player known to his fans as “Big Al” reportedly still maintains a mansion in the Sandy Springs neighborhood of Atlanta.

The listing at 100 Cottage St. is held by the Sarkis Team at Douglas Elliman.

