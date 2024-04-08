Celtics squelch Blazers 124-107 at TD Garden as Jaylen Brown hits 10k points

Even without the services of star forward Jayson Tatum (out resting with what was described as a knee contusion), the Boston Celtics had very little trouble taking care of business against the Portland Trail Blazers at TD Garden on this past (April 7) Sunday evening.

It saw fellow star forward Jaylen Brown log the 10,000th point of his career, and saw some nice video board salutes for former Celtics Robert Williams III, Malcolm Brogdon, and Dalano Banton as well. But those little perks were among the more exciting moments of the game, with neither team invested in risking injury for a win both clubs slightly unconcerned with.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, took a closer look at the game after Boston won 124-107. Check it out below!

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

