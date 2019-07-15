Celtics snubbed from All-NBA Summer League teams

Even though Celtics fans rejoiced in every second of Tacko Fall, Carsen Edwards, Grant Williams and Robert Williams III action in July, no Boston Celtics player made the All-NBA Summer League first or second teams.

The NBA announced the first and second team honors on Monday afternoon, which failed to recognize the Summer C's, who earned the top seed in the postseason before losing to the Grizzlies in the quarterfinals.

Edwards, Boston's second-round pick out of Purdue, arguably had the strongest case for All-Summer League recognition. Edwards averaged 19.4 points on 48% shooting in 23.4 minutes per game. Even though he didn't make an All-Summer League team, Edwards earned himself a nice rookie contract.

In the frontcourt, Williams III nearly averaged a double-double and Grant Williams provided an all-around boost on both ends of the court.

The Celtics are apparently confused about the NBA's selection process, at least according to their official Twitter account.

