Celtics sit second in latest Bleacher Report weekly power rankings

The Boston Celtics are favorites to end the season with the best record in the NBA. They’ve already secured the first seed in the Eastern Conference. However, with very little left to play for ahead of the postseason, Joe Mazzulla‘s team has started easing off the gas. They recently lost two games against the Atlanta Hawks.

As such, the Celtics remain second in Bleacher Report’s power rankings despite a Net Rating of +11.7. Nevertheless, Boston will likely be a 60+ win team this season and are big favorites to come out of the East and make it to the NBA Finals.

As such, there will be little concern about where the team sits in the latest power rankings. “The post-All-Star break portion of the schedule has now featured a pair of two-game hiccups, but Boston is still cruising toward the league’s best regular season,” writes B/R’s Andy Bailey.

Boston gets back in the win column with a 104-92 win over the Pelicans https://t.co/AxSiIjaQqS pic.twitter.com/VRqufFDkHy — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) March 30, 2024

Boston has eight games remaining on its regular-season schedule following the win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday (March 30). They will be back in action on Monday (April 1)when they face the Charlotte Hornets.

Listen to the “Green With Envy” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3DoLhYK

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3Oj4dhD

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3K8MbvY

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire